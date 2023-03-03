86 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,651 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today. Of them, 115 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,583 are at home care, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious. Four patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

Meanwhile, 86 new COVID-19 cases have been reported countrywide in the last 24 hours.