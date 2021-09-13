86 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 86 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 86, Atyrau city has reported 56 cases of COVID-19. 13 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, Zhylyoisk district have detected four, Inderisk district - two, Isatay district – three, Kyzylkoginsk district – one, Makatsk district - two, and Makhambet district – five.

48 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 38 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 478 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 3,028 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 151 at the modular hospital, 135 at the second regional hospital, 61 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 13 at the cardiology center, 14 at the railway hospital, 11 at the regional hospital, 33 at the dormitories, 147 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 136 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.