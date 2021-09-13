Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

86 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 16:50
86 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 86 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 86, Atyrau city has reported 56 cases of COVID-19. 13 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, Zhylyoisk district have detected four, Inderisk district - two, Isatay district – three, Kyzylkoginsk district – one, Makatsk district - two, and Makhambet district – five.

48 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 38 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 478 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 3,028 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 151 at the modular hospital, 135 at the second regional hospital, 61 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 13 at the cardiology center, 14 at the railway hospital, 11 at the regional hospital, 33 at the dormitories, 147 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 136 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages