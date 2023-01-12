Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves

12 January 2023, 09:57
85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves

LIMA. KAZINFORM Unusually large waves along Peru's coast have claimed at least one life and forced some 85 ports to close, the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The waves that have battered the coastline for two days range from «light to strong intensity,» and ports along Peru's entire coast are to remain closed until Jan. 16 as a preventive measure, said Indeci, recommending the suspension of «port and fishing activities,» and the return of vessels to harbor.

The victim, Santos Carrasco Clavijo, 70, drowned on Tuesday after the waves dragged him out to sea while fishing in Peru's northwest Piura region, local media said Wednesday.

His son, who was with him in the small boat that capsized due to the high waves, managed to bring his father to shore, but efforts to revive him failed, making him the first fatality of the unusual phenomenon.

Fishermen in Piura reported «personal and material damage,» including destroyed boats and damaged docks.

Videos on social media showed two-meter-high waves crashing onto the shore and frightening locals, especially along the stretch from the northern region to Peru's capital Lima.


Photo: latinfinance.com

Теги:
Read also
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Philippine rains, floods kill 17
Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday tally in 11 weeks
First real wintry conditions to hit Italy Sunday
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54
Tokyo to make child care free for all 2nd children from Oct. 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News