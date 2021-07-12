Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
85% of school teachers in Kazakh capital vaccinated against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 July 2021, 17:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov stressed significance of active participation in the vaccination of school teachers, Kazinform reports.

«It is crucial to vaccinate teachers as well as other school employees in order to re-open schools in September. It will help protect health, curb coronavirus spread,» his post on Instagram reads. For examples all teachers at school #3, #7, #13, #21, #34, #39, #46 and #81 have received the vaccine against COVID-19. Though there are educational establishments with low vaccination rates. Over the last days the city reports a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Up to 300 people are being admitted to the hospitals every day. The surge is caused by the spread of the Deltra strain which is more dangerous and contagious.

There are 100 vaccination rooms in the city. Almost 286,000 people got the vaccine against coronavirus. The number of those willing to get vaccinated increased sevenfold.

He also stressed that vaccination is the only way to protect from coronavirus.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Coronavirus   Education    Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
