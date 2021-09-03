Go to the main site
    85 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau rgn

    3 September 2021, 07:41

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 85 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 10 are on the life support, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, 1,220 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in the region, the healthcare department of Atyrau region reports.

    The bed occupancy stands at 40.5%. 85 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 10 of them are on the life support. The ICU bed occupancy hit 69.1%. There are 123 ICU beds at large.

    Coronavirus claimed 4 more lives in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement.

    As earlier reported, recoveries from coronavirus exceeded the new cases.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
