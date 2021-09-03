Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

85 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 September 2021, 07:41
85 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 85 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 10 are on the life support, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 1,220 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in the region, the healthcare department of Atyrau region reports.

The bed occupancy stands at 40.5%. 85 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 10 of them are on the life support. The ICU bed occupancy hit 69.1%. There are 123 ICU beds at large.

Coronavirus claimed 4 more lives in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, recoveries from coronavirus exceeded the new cases.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages