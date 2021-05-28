Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

849 people given COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn in 24 hrs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 May 2021, 07:42
849 people given COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn in 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region proceeds with mass COVID-19 vaccination, with 849 given vaccines over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s health office, 849 residents of the region, including 36 health workers, 45 teachers, three police officers, nine students, two workers of the closed facilities, 27 law enforcement workers, 18 civil servants, two chronically ill person, and 707 local residents, have been administered the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours,

The total number of residents received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the region stands at 52,354 and that of those received the second component of the vaccines - 21,144.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in Atyrau region.

It is expected that another batch of second vaccine components will arrive the region before May 31.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages