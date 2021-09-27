Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    842 thou people given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty

    27 September 2021, 17:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of September 26, 2021, 943,456 people were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 842,064 – both jabs in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 485 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 432 symptomatic and 53 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 72 people have been discharged from and 121 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

    In total, 2,098 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 202 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 39 - on artificial lung ventilation, 82 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 55 - on high flow oxygen devices.

    As of today, 4,864 COVID-19 patients, including 4,702 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 162 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

    1,025 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,847 – both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours

    Of the total people vaccinated, 117,210 are persons over 60 years old.

    Earlier it was reported that over 2.2 thousand people are under coronavirus treatment in the city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays