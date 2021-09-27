842 thou people given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of September 26, 2021, 943,456 people were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 842,064 – both jabs in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 485 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 432 symptomatic and 53 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 72 people have been discharged from and 121 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

In total, 2,098 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 202 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 39 - on artificial lung ventilation, 82 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 55 - on high flow oxygen devices.

As of today, 4,864 COVID-19 patients, including 4,702 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 162 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

1,025 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,847 – both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours

Of the total people vaccinated, 117,210 are persons over 60 years old.

Earlier it was reported that over 2.2 thousand people are under coronavirus treatment in the city.