    842,992 Kazakh teens fully immunized with Pfizer

    8 July 2022, 10:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan updated the vaccination figures of teenagers, pregnant and breastfeeding women, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    As of the 8th of July, 1,226,414 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,158,094 received their second Pfizer shot in the country.

    Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are teenagers – 867,942, pregnant women – 41,232, and breastfeeding women – 144,921.

    842,992 teenagers, 38,521 pregnant, and 138,558 breastfeeding women were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.

