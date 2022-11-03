840 patients treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 49 new cases confirmed

3 November 2022, 09:18

3 November 2022, 09:18

840 patients treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 49 new cases confirmed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 840 people are getting treatment for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan for now. 72 patients are receiving hospital treatment, while 768 patients are at home care, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of five patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill, and one more patient is on life support.

As the Ministry informed, 49 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.