    84 social projects implemented as part of Zhas Project in Almaty

    11 November 2019, 17:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 84 social projects have been implemented in Almaty within the framework of the youth corps development project «Zhas Project», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Participants of the project received a grant in the amount of KZT1 million and a monthly scholarship during training. They were able to launch business startups.

    Thus, this year the contestants launched 5 sports centers and fitness clubs, 10 bakeries and pastry shops, 7 leisure centers and study groups. In addition, young entrepreneurs launched 9 sewing and shoe workshops, 5 beauty salons, 3 furniture and carpentry workshops as well as 16 educational courses. This has been announced during the regional forum of youth social projects «Zhas Project» which is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and Science and the World Bank.

    Alzhanova Raushan

