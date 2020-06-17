Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
84 Samruk-Kazyna assets sold for KZT172 bln

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 June 2020, 14:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Since 2016 Samruk-Kazyna Fund has completed privatization of 137 assets. 84 of them have been sold for a total of KZT172 billion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almasadam Satkaliyev, Managing Director of Assets and Privatization of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020 was approved by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and covered 167 companies. Currently, 9 large assets of the Fund and 21 medium-sized assets are participating in the privatization plan. The Fund completed privatization of 137 assets, 84of which were sold for a total of KZT172 billion and 53 assets were liquidated or reorganized.

He said that the work was supposed to be completed in 2020. However, the pandemic and the situation on international capital markets influenced the plan. In this regard, Samruk-Kazyna conducted serious analytical work and proposed the Government to introduce and amend the Comprehensive Privatization Plan.

As Kazinform previously reported, during the meeting of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna» Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to review the Comprehensive Privatization Plan.


