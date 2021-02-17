Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
84% of schools operate as usual in N Kazakhstan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2021, 13:39
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Out of 477 schools, 401 with over 31 thousand students are operating as usual in compliance with all the measures of sanitary safety in North Kazakhstan region, the Education Department said, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

According to the Department, there are 477 schools with a contingent of 37,786 students in North Kazakhstan region.

76 schools have been working in remote mode in the region. Around 17 thousand students are studying remotely. 20,771 students of 1-5 grades are taught at reduced in-person classes upon parents’ requests, while 4.760 students of 9-11 grades have mixed classes.

In-person classes are conducted with the observation of social distancing rules through the 1 class-1 room principle. The number of students in such classes does not exceed 15 and must be at least 30% of the planned capacity. The schools are run according to shifts and sub-shifts taking into account flexible schedules and alternating in-person and remote classes. The special schools operate as usual.

The kindergartens have been operating according to a reduced groups principle with not more than 15 children in one group since last August.

There are 1,022 such reduced groups with a total of 9,055 children or 49% of the total contingent in the region.


