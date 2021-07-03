Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    83yo becomes 200,000th to get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Zhambyl region

    3 July 2021, 17:14

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Almost half of population subject to vaccination in Zhambyl region has been already vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    83-year-old Orynsha Yelshibayeva became the 200,000th to get the anti-COVID vaccine in the region, the healthcare department reports.

    «Kazakhstan has moved into the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The India’s COVID-19 strain was detected in the country. The health situation remains unfavorable. The only way to curb COVID-19 spread is vaccination,» Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev said.

    It is planned to vaccinate 582,000 people in Zhambyl region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 QazVac Healthcare Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan