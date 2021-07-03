83yo becomes 200,000th to get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Almost half of population subject to vaccination in Zhambyl region has been already vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

83-year-old Orynsha Yelshibayeva became the 200,000th to get the anti-COVID vaccine in the region, the healthcare department reports.

«Kazakhstan has moved into the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The India’s COVID-19 strain was detected in the country. The health situation remains unfavorable. The only way to curb COVID-19 spread is vaccination,» Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev said.

It is planned to vaccinate 582,000 people in Zhambyl region.



