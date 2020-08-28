Go to the main site
    83yo beats COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    28 August 2020, 07:24

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM A 83-year-old native of Zhambyl region, Nuripa Dauletbai, recovered from novel infection.

    The old woman was sick for a couple of days and stayed at home. She was taken to hospital as her condition worsened. Th e patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia then. Despite the underlying diseases the old woman beat coronavirus. She underwent treatment at the hospital for 16 days and returned home, the regional healthcare department said.

    Her moral courage, confidence in treatment success and doctors’ skills help her fight the disease.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

