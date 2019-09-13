Go to the main site
    83rd meeting of CIS Economic Council held in Ashgabat

    13 September 2019, 22:14

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The 83-rd meeting of the CIS Economic Council was held in Ashgabat Sept. 13, Trend reports with reference to the CIS Executive Committee.

    The agenda included an extensive range of issues of interaction between the CIS countries in the economic sphere. In particular, the heads of delegations mainly approved the draft Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS member states, the report said.

    This project will be presented at the summit of the CIS heads of state, which is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat Oct. 11. This document is aimed at creating a coordinated approach to the implementation of the economic interests of the Commonwealth as a whole and of each of the CIS member states, at creating effective partnership mechanisms allowing to improve economic ties, both within the Commonwealth and with other integration associations and separate states, Trend reports.

    In addition, the meeting participants discussed the preparation of an agreement on a free trade in services. Drafts of the concept of cooperation between the CIS member states in the field of digital development of society and a plan for its implementation were also approved.

    The purpose of these documents is the coordination of tasks, principles, main directions and mechanisms of interstate interaction in the formation of digital environment in the CIS. The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council is scheduled to be held Dec. 6, 2019 in Moscow.

