832 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

30 October 2022, 12:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 832 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of October 30, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

77 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 755 are at home care.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.


