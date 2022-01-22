Go to the main site
    832 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals in Atyrau region

    22 January 2022, 13:44

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 832 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    35.2% out of 2,360 COVID-19 beds are occupied as of now.

    15 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while three are on life support. 11.3% out of 106 ICU beds are occupied.

    As earlier reported, 4,244 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department reports.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

