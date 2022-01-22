832 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 832 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

35.2% out of 2,360 COVID-19 beds are occupied as of now.

15 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while three are on life support. 11.3% out of 106 ICU beds are occupied.

As earlier reported, 4,244 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department reports.



