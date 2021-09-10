Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
83 heads of state expected to attend 76th session of UN General Assembly

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 September 2021, 16:18
UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Volkan Bozkir, said on Thursday that 83 heads of state are expected to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), which opens on Sept. 14.

«To date, the heads of 83 states have personally announced their intention to attend, 26 have applied for a recorded performance,» Bozkir said at his final press conference in his capacity as the UNGA president, Xinhua reports.

Those who will participate in person include one vice president, 43 heads of government, three deputy prime ministers and 23 foreign ministers, Bozkir added.

«We have a lot of people, leaders who have the intention to come here. Of course, we also limited the number of people who will come into the building. Because the accompanying delegations are larger than the expectations from time to time, so there will be only 1+6 all together (for each delegation),» said the UNGA president.

The first day of the high-level General Debate of the UNGA 76 will be Sept. 21. It will conclude on Sept. 27.


