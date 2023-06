83 evacuated as fire breaks out at 9-storey house

URALSK. KAZINFORM A fire broke out at a 9-storey house in Uralsk late at night on May 18, Kazinform reports.

Rescuers evacuated 83 people, including 33 children. 9 kids were examined by doctors. The fire covered 5 sq meters at one of the flats.

The fire was localized and suppressed by 00:25.