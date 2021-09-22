827,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city healthcare department told about the vaccination efforts in the city, Kazinform reports.

Over the past 24 hours some 2,417 people were given the 1st component of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 3,906 the 2nd.

Between February 1 and September 21, 933,678 locals were administered the 1st jab off the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while 827,239 completed fully the vaccination cycle.

People aged 60 and older account for 117,036.

There are 160 vaccination rooms, and 327 vaccination brigades in the city.



