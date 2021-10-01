823 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn over past day

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, 823 have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 823 residents have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccine in the region in the past 24 hours.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 225,946 residents, and both components to 187,244 residents of Atyrau region since February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that 710 people are under coronavirus treatment at home in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.



