Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    823 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn over past day

    1 October 2021, 16:39

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, 823 have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 823 residents have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccine in the region in the past 24 hours.

    The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 225,946 residents, and both components to 187,244 residents of Atyrau region since February 1, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that 710 people are under coronavirus treatment at home in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region