    82-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kazakh capital

    13 April 2020, 14:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 82-year-old patient has been discharged from a hospital in Nur-Sultan city after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov broke the news on Facebook sharing some details about the patient.

    In his words, she wass the 100th person to recover from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. The patient is the 82-year-old woman from the Kazakhstan capital. She was taken to a hospital on March 22.

    After all necessary treatments the woman finally tested negative for the coronavirus twice and was discharged after spending 23 days in the hospital.

    Minister Birtanov also praised Kazakhstani healthcare workers for their selfless work.

    It bears to remind that the coronavirus infection claimed 11 lives in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19
