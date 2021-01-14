Go to the main site
    82% voted for Nur Otan in Maslikhats elections

    14 January 2021, 13:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nur Otan Party nominated 219 party lists to all Maslikhats of Kazakhstan. Following the election results to the local representative bodies some 82.4% of the voters cast their votes for the Party, Kazinform reports.

    Thus the Party gained 2,701 out of 3,279 seats at the Maslikhats of all levels,» Deputy Party Chairman Bauyrzhan Baibek said.

    The composition of the Party factions is renewed by 65%. The one third of the deputies to the Maslikhats from Nur Otan is the women, 23% are young people under 35. Representatives of education and science, culture and sports, NGOs, mass media, trade unions, industry, entrepreneurs, farmers, mothers with many children, etc. joined the deputy corps.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Nur Otan Party Political parties
