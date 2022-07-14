Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
82 kids receive hospital treatment for COVID-19 in Almaty city

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 July 2022, 21:17
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to the deputy head doctor of Almaty city's Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Tamara Utaganova, 140 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Inpatient treatment is provided to 140 people, of whom 82 are kids. They also include people at risk - elder people, patients with associated illnesses, and pregnant women. The patients are in moderate condition. There are no patients in intensive care units,» said the doctor.

According to Utaganova, the sub-variant of Omicron strain was reported in most of the cases, with the disease attacking upper respiratory tracts. The patients can have a sore throat, cough, and high temperature.

As of today, there are 300 COVID-19 beds, with up to 6 thousand ready to be deployed, in the city.

The city's infectious diseases hospitals admit four patients each day.

According to the health office, Almaty city has reported 350 COVID-19 cases, including 339 symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic ones, over the past day.

As of today, 2,155 patients, including 1,985 with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms and 170 without symptoms, are under observation by primary care and Telemedicine center mobile teams at home.


