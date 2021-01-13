Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    812 treated for COVID-19 at Tengiz oilfield

    13 January 2021, 22:44

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 73 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Of 73, 20 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Atyrau city. Tengiz oilfield reported 44 fresh COVID-19 cases. 3 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Zhylyoisk district, 5 – in Kurmangazinsk distrit, and 1 – in Kyzylkoginsk district. Of 73, 14 patients have COVID-19 symptoms.

    264 patients are treated for COVID-19 at home, 98 – at the regional infectious facility, 34 – at the district infectious facilities, and 812 – at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

    In addition, 65 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.

    It bears to remind that Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region