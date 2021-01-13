Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
812 treated for COVID-19 at Tengiz oilfield

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2021, 22:44
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 73 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

Of 73, 20 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Atyrau city. Tengiz oilfield reported 44 fresh COVID-19 cases. 3 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Zhylyoisk district, 5 – in Kurmangazinsk distrit, and 1 – in Kyzylkoginsk district. Of 73, 14 patients have COVID-19 symptoms.

264 patients are treated for COVID-19 at home, 98 – at the regional infectious facility, 34 – at the district infectious facilities, and 812 – at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

In addition, 65 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.

It bears to remind that Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

