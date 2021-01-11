812 treated for COVID-19 at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 812 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department of the region, 73 new cases of the coronavirus infection has been added in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 73, 18 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Atyrau city. 50 new COVID-19 cases detected at the Tengiz oilfield, 3 – in Zhylyoisk district, 1 – in Kyzylkoginsk district, and 1 – in Kurmangazinsk district. Of 73, only 16 people had COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, 243 patients are receiving necessary treatment for COVID-19 at home. 108 patients are at the regional infectious facility and 32 – at the district infectious facilities. 812 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

53 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours.

Recall that Atyrau and Akmola regions remain in the ‘red zone’ due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases there.



