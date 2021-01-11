Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

812 treated for COVID-19 at Tengiz oilfield

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2021, 17:07
812 treated for COVID-19 at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 812 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department of the region, 73 new cases of the coronavirus infection has been added in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 73, 18 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Atyrau city. 50 new COVID-19 cases detected at the Tengiz oilfield, 3 – in Zhylyoisk district, 1 – in Kyzylkoginsk district, and 1 – in Kurmangazinsk district. Of 73, only 16 people had COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, 243 patients are receiving necessary treatment for COVID-19 at home. 108 patients are at the regional infectious facility and 32 – at the district infectious facilities. 812 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

53 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours.

Recall that Atyrau and Akmola regions remain in the ‘red zone’ due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases there.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan