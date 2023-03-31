Go to the main site
    81 more tested positive for COVID over 24 hr

    31 March 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 31 some 1,750 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Of which 166 are staying in the hospitals, while 1,584 are treated at home.

    Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan confirmed 81 more COVID-19 cases. Three of them developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms.

    Four coronavirus patients are in critical condition, two are in extremely critical condition, while two are on life support.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

