80bn tenge to be spent on development of Kazakhstan’s villages

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 November 2019, 12:50
80bn tenge to be spent on development of Kazakhstan’s villages

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Government’s meeting today, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar informed about additional allocation of funds for the development of Kazakhstan's villages, Kazinform reports.

«Almost all the regions will launch a large-scale modernization of the rural infrastructure in 2020. 50bn tenge will be additionally allocated for this purpose,» said Roman Sklyar.

In his words, these funds will be spent on implementation of 1,641 projects in 250 villages with active involvement of youth.

He emphasized the modernization of infrastructure will give a new impetus to the development of rural economy.

«Regional administrations should develop and adopt economic development plans for each promising village. The plan should contain activities on attraction of investments, recruitment of personnel and development of SMEs,» he noted.

