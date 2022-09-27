806,904 Kazakh teens fully vaccinated against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on the number of teens, pregnant women and breastfeeding moms immunized with the Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare, 1,239,561 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,201,617 received their second Pfizer shot, as of September 27, 2022.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are teenagers – 874,776, pregnant women – 41,708, and breastfeeding women – 145,491.

860,904 teenagers, 39,648 pregnant women, and 142,086 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.



