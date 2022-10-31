801 reported missing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «As of today 801 people are being reported missing in Kazakhstan,» lead investigator of the criminal police department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Nurlan Temirbayev said.

According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, 2,075 people were on the wanted list for the past 9 months. Of which 1,189 were found, 801 are still reported missing. 176 out of 186 missing children were found as of today. 6 are still unaccounted for, in particular, 2 in Shymkent, one in Almaty city, and one each in Zhetysu region and Turkistan.



