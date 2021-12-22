Go to the main site
    801 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

    22 December 2021, 08:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 801 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    86 recoveries were reported in Nur-Sultan, 95 in Almaty, 64 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 19 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 30 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 111 in Karaganda region, 96 in Kostanay region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 114 in Pavlodar region, 103 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s total recoveries to 954,772.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

