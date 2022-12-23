Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    800 forest fires, 11 steppe fires occurred in Kazakhstan in 2022

    23 December 2022, 12:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The interdepartmental commission on prevention and liquidation of emergencies has held a session in Astana for discussing the results of fire danger season 2022, Kazinform reports.

    Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin chaired the meeting.

    «Wildfires have been and remain the most pressing problem. This year we have registered 800 forest fires and 111 steppe fires across Kazakhstan,» said the Minister.

    He said that the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources should widely apply the systems of early detection of wildfires. Such a system is used in Burabay resort area.

    He reminded of the Prime Minister’s assignment to create natural and artificial water reservoirs to be used by firefighting vehicles.

    The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources was tasked to ensure timely and quality fulfillment of this task.

    Regional akimats were tasked to timely mow bulrushes to prevent spread of fire on forests and settlements.

    Photos from open sources

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Emirati, Kazakh relations a successful model of bilateral cooperation: Ambassador of Kazakhstan
    Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan
    2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’
    12yo Kazakh chess player earns FIDE Master title
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
    2 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
    3 Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
    4 Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan: two neighbors, two strategic partners
    5 Agricultural output exceeds KZT22bn in Atyrau