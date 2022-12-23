800 forest fires, 11 steppe fires occurred in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The interdepartmental commission on prevention and liquidation of emergencies has held a session in Astana for discussing the results of fire danger season 2022, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin chaired the meeting.

«Wildfires have been and remain the most pressing problem. This year we have registered 800 forest fires and 111 steppe fires across Kazakhstan,» said the Minister.

He said that the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources should widely apply the systems of early detection of wildfires. Such a system is used in Burabay resort area.

He reminded of the Prime Minister’s assignment to create natural and artificial water reservoirs to be used by firefighting vehicles.

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources was tasked to ensure timely and quality fulfillment of this task.

Regional akimats were tasked to timely mow bulrushes to prevent spread of fire on forests and settlements.

