Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    80% of members of Kazakh Government inoculated against COVID-19

    23 June 2021, 19:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About 80% of members of the Kazakh Government have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «About 80% of members of the Government have been vaccinated. That is why they are able to work,» Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov said at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    It was noted that Kazakhstani parliamentarians also got vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Tugzhanov revealed that he was inoculated with Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    «Without doubt, this is an important step for one’s health. I highly recommend all Kazakhstanis to vaccinate. Several vaccines against the coronavirus infection are available in Kazakhstan,» he said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea