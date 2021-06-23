Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
80% of members of Kazakh Government inoculated against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2021, 19:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About 80% of members of the Kazakh Government have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«About 80% of members of the Government have been vaccinated. That is why they are able to work,» Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov said at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

It was noted that Kazakhstani parliamentarians also got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tugzhanov revealed that he was inoculated with Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine.

«Without doubt, this is an important step for one’s health. I highly recommend all Kazakhstanis to vaccinate. Several vaccines against the coronavirus infection are available in Kazakhstan,» he said.


