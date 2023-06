NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An 8-year-old girl has drowned in a lake in East Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform refers to the regional Emergency Situations Department.

The accident occurred in Ulan district of East Kazakhstan region. The girl, born in 2012, was found drowned five meters from the shore at a depth of three meters.

The child was left unattended, according to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department.