8 sports facilities under construction in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Eight sports facilities are being constructed in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In total, construction of eight sports facilities is underway in the region. They include sports complexes in the villages of Zharsuat, Koktogai, Tushukuduk, Sagyz, a central stadium in Miyaly district center, a multipurpose sports playground in the village of Damba, and a central stadium in Kulsary city as well as three gyms for 53 people in Atyrau city,» said Nurbegen Kussainov, Deputy Head of the Construction Department of Atyrau region.

All the sports facilities will be commissioned this year.

Earlier it was reported that the construction of 16 multi-storey buildings will be completed in 2022 in Atyrau. Construction of six schools will begin this year in Atyrau region.