    8 schools closed for quarantine in Kokshetau

    1 February 2021, 12:46

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – New cases of COVID-19 have moved eight schools to remote learning in Kokshetau city, putting them in quarantine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kanat Iskakov, the city’s chief medical officer, the decision has been taken to keep in two-week quarantine the schools where even one COVID-19 case pops up. Such a decision is made due to the unstable COVID-19 situation.

    Among eight schools that are now under quarantine are secondary schools No.2, 3, 8, 12, 18, the Krasnoyarsk secondary school No2, the Mega intellectual private school and the Bilim Innovation lyceum.

    According to Mr Iskakov, there is no mass infection. The Krasnoyarsk secondary school No2 reporte COVID-19 in a technician, while the Bilim Innovation lyceum in a watchman. Other schools have reported COVID-19 cases among teachers and schoolchildren.

    Unplanned checks are already in place, with those coming in close contact with the infected in the last 3 to 12 days undergoing PCR tests.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

