Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    8 rural settlements in N Kazakhstan put under quarantine

    2 December 2020, 15:41

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 8 rural settlements in North Kazakhstan were put under quarantine in five districts due to coronavirus infections growth.

    As the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports, Bulayevo town has been closed since October 9. Petropavlovsk city, Beskol village and Taiynsha town were placed under quarantine on November 9.

    For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 107 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, 66 of them were asymptomatic. 939 PCR tests were conducted at large for the last 24 hours.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches