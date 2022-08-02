8 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Heatwaves and thunderstorms are to batter eight regions of the country August 3, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The east of West Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms and hail at daytime on August 3. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

37 degrees Celsius heat wave is predicted in the east of Atyrau region. The city of Atyrau is to expect temperatures to rise to 35 degrees Celsius.

Ulytau region is to brace for thunderstorms in the south at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Zhezkazgan city is to expect thunderstorms at daytime.

The east and center of Karaganda region are to see heavy rains at daytime. Thunderstorms are to batter the south at night and the greater part of the region at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north at daytime. Karaganda city is to brace for thunderstorms.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls in the north and center in the morning and afternoon. Northerly, northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the center at datyime. Kyzylorda city is to expect thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the northwest, north, and northeast of East Kazakhstan region in the morning and afternoon. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust 15mps at daytime.

Abai region is t brace for thunderstorms and hail in the northwest, north, and northeast in the morning and afternoon. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the south of the region. Semey city is to expect thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-18mps during the day.

The west, north, and south of Aktobe region are to see thunderstorms. The region's north is to brace for thunderstorms. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to reach 15-20mps. Aktobe city is to expect thunderstorms. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.



