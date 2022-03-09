8 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm alert has been issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, the south and west of Akmola region are to see fog on March 10. Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the southeast during the day is expected.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is expected in Aktobe region.

The north of Atyrau region is to see fog and ice-slick. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the east.

Heavy precipitation mainly rain is predicted in the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at night on March 10-12. The north and mountainous areas are to see fog. Southwesterly wind turning northeastward is to blow 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps, reaching up to 23-28mps at times on March 12, in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of the region,

The north and southwest of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for fog and ice-slick, Easterly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northeast and southeast during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to see fog. The region's north and center are to expect 15-20mps southeasterly wind as well as easterly wind at daytime.

The west of Mangistau region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on March 10. Easterly wind turning northwest, reaching up to 15-20mps in the south and north of the region, is forecast.

Above-zero temperatures and heavy rains are expected to cause run-offs and river level rises in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions on March 10-12.



