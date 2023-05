8 rescued from fire in two-storey apartment building

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A fire broke out in a two-storey apartment building in the village of Shubarkuduk in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the regional emergency situations department.

Eight people, including one child, were rescued.

Five rescuers and machinery were deployed to suppress the fire.

Candles left unattended caused the fire, it said in a statement.