Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

8 policemen and military died, Interior Ministry

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 January 2022, 08:51
8 policemen and military died, Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 317 policemen and military of the National Guard were injured, while 8 died as a result of unrest in some regions of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service reports.

The internal affairs bodies are taking all necessary measures to prevent escalation of the situation.

As earlier reported, some public administration, healthcare, banking, catering facilities were attacked on.

Hundreds of people ensuring law and order and health, in particular, law enforcement officers, health workers, civilians, 317 policemen and military of the National Guard were injured, while 8 died, it said in a statement.


Security   Government of Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region