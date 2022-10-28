Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    8 people killed in Oklahoma house fire

    28 October 2022, 12:11

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least eight people are dead following a house fire in the US state of Oklahoma, officials said Thursday.

    Local police confirmed that eight bodies were discovered in the house in Broken Arrow, located about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «BAPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is a complex scene, given the state of the house due to the fire damage,» the Broken Arrow Police Department said on Twitter.

    Reports say a family of eight lived at the home -- two adults and six children.

    The fire in the 400 block of South Hickory Avenue remains under investigation, police added.

    Photo: aa.com.tr






    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
    Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
    UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
    Brazil: Cases of covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro increase 430% in one week
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays