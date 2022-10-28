Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8 people killed in Oklahoma house fire

28 October 2022, 12:11
ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least eight people are dead following a house fire in the US state of Oklahoma, officials said Thursday.

Local police confirmed that eight bodies were discovered in the house in Broken Arrow, located about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, Anadolu Agency reports.

«BAPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is a complex scene, given the state of the house due to the fire damage,» the Broken Arrow Police Department said on Twitter.

Reports say a family of eight lived at the home -- two adults and six children.

The fire in the 400 block of South Hickory Avenue remains under investigation, police added.

Photo: aa.com.tr






