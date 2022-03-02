Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
8 officials remain at Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 March 2022, 14:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Eight officials of the Kazakh Embassy are still in Kyiv, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our eight officials, including the ambassador, are staying at the Embassy. They all are in Kyiv in spite of military action, gun fires, and air raids. They help evacuate our nationals,» said Shakhrat Nuryshev on the sidelines of the Majilis.

He also expressed hope the situation gets normal and there will be no need to evacuate the Embassy officials in Ukraine.

«No claim has been made against the Kazakh embassy as really good relations have been established with both Ukraine and Russia. We all know that there had been phone talks, meetings between the Heads of our States. There is nothing Kazakhstan can be accused of supporting one particular side. We advocate quick resolution through talks,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has reached deals with Russia, Poland, Belarus, and Moldova to allow them to cross the border.


