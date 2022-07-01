8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Almaty, Zhetysu rgns

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 vaccination of persons aged 12 and over is underway in Almaty and Zhetysu regions. As of today, there are 366 vaccination sites and 67 mobile vaccination sites in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, as of July 1, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 1,046,073 people or 87.2% of the eligible adult population, and the second dose to 994,350 people.

There are 6,243 doses of QazVac vaccine, 7,926 doses of SinopharmVeroCell vaccine, and 32,544 doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine in the regions.

As of July 1, 110,906 teens, 4,668 pregnant women, and 17,756 nursing mothers have received the COVID-19 vaccine. 411,322 people have been given a COVID-19 booster shot.

According to the department, over the past day, eight cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Almaty and Zhetysu regions. Four COVID-19 patients are under treatment at hospitals. Two people have been admitted to the region's hospitals in the past 24 hours. 18 people are under medical care in the regions. The infectious diseases hospitals in the regions are 13.3% full. There are a total of 80 coronavirus beds.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Almaty and Zhetysu regions have registered 69,574 cases of the coronovirus infection.